Las Vegas police have warned citizens about a not-quite-ham burglar who has robbed several drive-thru customers this month.

Police have noted five incidents in August of an unknown suspect who has robbed people waiting in their cars at fast-food restaurants.

The robberies have were between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m., according to Las Vegas spokesman Bill Cassell.

The robberies have repeatedly occurred in the central part of the valley, he said.

