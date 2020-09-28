Black Lives Matter protesters file lawsuit against Las Vegas police

Lawyers for a group of protesters and legal observers have filed a lawsuit that accuses Las Vegas police of using excessive force during Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

The federal complaint alleges that police “used violent crowd control tactics” and “knowingly placed demonstrators in physical danger and, in fact, injured demonstrators through their reckless and indiscriminate use of these tactics. Far from only targeting those engaged in looting or other breaches of the peace, Metro employed these tactics on legal observers, journalists, and those who posed absolutely no threat to police or to the public.”

The lawsuit names seven people who protested and acted as legal observers during Black Lives Matter protests across the Las Vegas Valley.

One of the attorneys who filed the suit, Maggie McLetchie, called peaceful protests “the most central American activity.”

Of police actions during protests, she added: “The most important thing is that this conduct needs to stop.”

Metro officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the suit.

