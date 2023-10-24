Blueface ordered to pay $13M to strip club owner

The rapper was sued in December in connection to an October 2022 shooting.

Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper known as Blueface, appears in court alongside his attorneys, Kristina Wildeveld, left, and Caitlyn McAmis at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge Saturday ordered Blueface to pay a local strip club owner more than $13 million as part of a lawsuit filed against the rapper in connection with a 2022 shooting.

Johnathan Porter, 26, also known as Blueface, was sentenced to probation in a criminal case after pleading guilty in July to a felony count of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

The company, SG Enterprises, filed the lawsuit in December and alleged that Blueface’s actions caused the strip club to lose its license and eventually close.

District Court Judge Jacob Reynolds wrote in the order that he sided with the company that owns the now closed Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club, near Interstate 15 and Sunset Road, according to court records.

The damages owed to the company totaled $13,072,482, according to the order.

Kentabius Traylor reported to police in October 2022 that he was at the strip club and recognized Blueface. He talked with the rapper and as Blueface left, Traylor said he made a joke about Blueface and was then attacked by multiple men he believed were part of the rapper’s entourage.

According to a police report, shots were fired at Traylor who suffered a bullet graze wound to the hand.

Court records show that Traylor’s attorneys in August filed a lawsuit on his behalf in District Court that named the strip club and Blueface as defendants.

