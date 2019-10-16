Body found Oct. 8 believed to be that of 24-year-old Las Vegas woman

Authorities believe a body found encased in a concrete and wooden structure in the Las Vegas desert is that of 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez, court documents indicate.

Esmeralda Gonzalez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Esmeralda Gonzalez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Christopher Prestipino and Lisa Mort (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Christopher Prestipino, 45, used extensive measures to hide the woman’s body after he strangled her and injected her with pool cleaner, Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly wrote in court papers obtained Wednesday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Las Vegas police said the body was found Oct. 8.

Prestipino faces charges of murder, first-degree kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit murder. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Gonzalez had been missing since May, police said.

After not hearing from the Las Vegas woman for several days, her family reported her missing on May 31 to the Metropolitan Police Department.

In mid-July, police said, an anonymous tip led detectives to Prestipino and 31-year-old Lisa Mort, his girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator.

The prosecutor wrote that Gonzalez was at Prestipino’s residence at 9501 Iron Cactus Ave. and was “left tied up to a bedpost for an extended period of time” before she was killed. Authorities were still attempting to identify Gonzalez through DNA, according to the court brief.

At some point, Prestipino fled to Belize, the prosecutor wrote. He returned to Las Vegas on Friday, when he was arrested.

As of Wednesday morning, the Clark County coroner’s office had not officially identified the homicide victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

