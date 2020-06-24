Boogaloo suspects plead not guilty in federal court in Las Vegas

Suspected members of the boogaloo movement pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges in an alleged conspiracy to cause violence during Black Lives Matter protests.

Andrew Lynam, left, William Loomis, Stephen Parshall (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Suspected members of the right-wing boogaloo movement pleaded not guilty Wednesday in federal court to felony charges in an alleged conspiracy to cause violence during Black Lives Matter protests.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach set an Aug. 24 trial date and ordered the three defendants — Stephen Parshall, 36, Andrew Lynam, 23, and William Loomis, 40 — to remain in federal custody on no bail.

When Ferenbach asked the men whether they understood the proceedings and the charges against them, they politely responded “yes, sir” to most of the questions.

The trio was indicted June 17 by both federal and county grand juries in a rare coordinated effort by law enforcement authorities.

The three men were charged in the federal indictment with conspiring to cause destruction by fire and explosive, and possessing an unregistered destructive device, a Molotov cocktail. They also face terrorism and explosives charges in the state case.

The charges also are related to alleged plans by the extremist group to firebomb a power substation and damage federal buildings.

FBI agents said they arrested the three men on May 30 after they learned the defendants were prepared to toss Molotov cocktails at police during a downtown protest that night. The FBI had infiltrated the group and worked the investigation jointly with Las Vegas police and other law enforcement authorities.

The extremist boogaloo movement, which is decentralized with no national leaders, believes in an impending civil war and ultimate societal collapse.

The government contends the group members attempted to carry out their plans as if they were conducting a military operation.

