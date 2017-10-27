Brother of Las Vegas gunman pleads not guilty to child porn charges

Bruce Paddock, 58, entered the plea from a wheelchair during his first court appearance in Los Angeles.

Bruce Paddock, brother of the Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, was arrested Wednesday in North Hollywood, California, on charges of possessing child pornography. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Bruce Paddock, younger brother of the gunman in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Oct. 1, pleaded not guilty Friday to child pornography charges.

Paddock, 58, entered the plea from a wheelchair during his first court appearance in Los Angeles. A judge ordered him to remain behind bars on $60,000 bail pending a hearing next week to consider a defense motion to release him to the assisted living facility in North Hollywood where he was arrested on Wednesday.

Paddock faces one felony count of possessing child pornography and 19 misdemeanor counts of child exploitation related to possession of child pornography or the sexual exploitation of children in connection with his alleged possession of more than 600 images.

Bruce Paddock had been homeless and estranged from his family. Police in California say their investigation predates the Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas carried out by his brother, Stephen, which killed 58 people and wounded 546.