Brothers accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

A convicted sex offender and his brother made video court appearances Tuesday after being indicted on kidnapping and sexual assault charges involving a 13-year-old girl.

Tyotas Mays (Metropolitan Police Department)

Tyotas Mays (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

According to Tyotas Mays’ arrest report, the 40-year-old is accused of kidnapping the girl, holding her in his home for two days in August, giving her drugs and raping her. Police and court records show that he has been linked to multiple sexual assault cases in Las Vegas in the past decade.

Police accused the man’s brother, 32-year-old Andrew Mays, of knowing the girl was missing but not reporting it to police after seeing her at the apartment. Prosecutors also have accused Andrew Mays of assaulting the girl, and he was initially arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child under 14 and indecent or obscene exposure, court records show.

The two were indicted Friday on 15 counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, two counts of kidnapping a minor, three counts of lewdness against a child under 14, three counts of administering a drug to aid in the commission of a felony, child abuse, battery to commit sexual assault against a child under 16, open or gross lewdness in the presence of a minor, indecent exposure in the presence of a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and drug possession.

During a Friday court hearing, prosecutor Lisa Luzaich said Tyotas Mays kidnapped a 13-year-old girl who was later reported missing.

Both defendants appeared in court virtually on Tuesday, when Senior District Judge Joseph Bonaventure ordered them to appear for another hearing on Oct. 28.

The girl told police that she was sitting outside her Las Vegas apartment in late August when a man approached her, according to the arrest report.

She said the man, later identified by police as Tyotas Mays, pulled her into a car and said he would give her money if she helped him move. He then took her to his mother’s apartment, where he assaulted her and gave her drugs, the girl told police.

Search party

Andrew Mays told police that the girl was at a family gathering the day after she was reported missing, the report said. At the gathering, Andrew and Tyotas Mays’ sister thought she recognized the girl from a missing persons report circulating online.

“(The sister) found the article and sent it to Andrew,” the arrest report said. “Andrew did nothing, due to it not being his problem.”

His sister later told police that Tyotas Mays would not let his family members talk to the girl. During the gathering, Tyotas Mays took the girl to a nearby motel that was under construction and again assaulted her, according to the report.

Two days after the girl was reported missing, her relatives and other volunteers were conducting search parties and handing out missing persons flyers in the area. While they were searching, the girl’s guardian told police that a woman called her and said the girl was with Tyotas Mays.

The volunteers found two addresses associated with the man. The search party called police at the first address after seeing someone believed to be the missing girl, but officers found that Tyotas Mays did not live at the home. The search party then went to the second address, an apartment complex near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue, without officers.

While at the second address, members of the group believed they saw Tyotas Mays with a man in a blue shirt. The group called police again, and the man in the blue shirt, later identified as Andrew Mays, walked the girl out to officers.

Criminal history

According to his arrest report, Tyotas Mays is a convicted sex offender for a charge of “unlawful sex” with a minor out of California in 2002.

Las Vegas police had tied Tyotas Mays to five other sexual assault cases in the past 10 years, although he has not been convicted in any of them.

In August 2011, police accused him of choking a woman when she refused to have sex with him. The case was submitted for prosecution in 2019 but was denied due to “insufficient evidence,” the report said.

In December 2011, a minor said Tyotas Mays sexually assaulted her, but the case was later closed, according to the report.

In October 2017, a woman said she was pumping gas when a man brushed against her and she felt a “poke in her arm.” The woman passed out and woke up in a different location. DNA from a sexual assault kit later linked the case to Tyotas Mays, but the case was dismissed due to “witness issues,” the report said.

DNA also linked Tyotas Mays to an assault from August 2018, when a woman said a man pulled her behind a building and assaulted her. A jury found Mays not guilty of sexual assault and kidnapping during a September 2019 trial, court records show.

In April 2020, Tyotas Mays was charged with two counts of lewdness with a child under 14 in a separate case, which is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 29, court records show.

Andrew Mays was released from custody after he posted bond on a $50,000 bail in September.

Tyotas Mays remained in the detention center on Tuesday without bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.