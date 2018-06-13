Cadish leads Tao in race for open Nevada Supreme Court seat

A District Court judge and an Nevada Appellate Court judge appear likely to square off in a general election for an open seat on the state’s Supreme Court, according to initial election results posted Tuesday night.

District court judge Elissa Cadish speaks during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

District Judge Elissa Cadish, who was first appointed to the bench in 2007, collected 39.2 percent of the vote, while Nevada Appeals Judge Jerry Tao earned 25.22 percent of the vote with 105,251 votes counted, according to Clark County’s election website as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Cadish, 53, has served as a judge in Las Vegas since 2007.

“I think it looks good,” she said of the early results. “I expect to come out with the most votes at the end of the night, and I look forawrd to winning in November.”

Jerry Tao, 50, who was appointed in 2014 to the Nevada Court of Appeals where he now serves, sat on the District Court bench from 2011 until he was appointed to the higher court. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tao and Cadish, a Clark County District Court judge, are vying to replace retiring Nevada Supreme Court Justice Michael Cherry.

The race also included Las Vegas attorney Alan Lefebvre, Lyon County District Judge Leon Aberasturi, and Carson City attorney John Rutledge, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2014.

In the race for Supreme Court Seat G, appointed incumbent Justice Lidia Stiglich and Clark County Family Court Judge Mathew Harter appear likely to square off in November.

Abbi Silver, the chief judge on the state Court of Appeals, was the only candidate to file for the open District F seat to replace retiring justice Michael Douglas.

The job pays about $170,000 annually.

