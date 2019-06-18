California doctor allegedly beaten with bat in Las Vegas before death

A California doctor was beaten with a baseball bat inside a southeast valley home, according to court documents made public Tuesday.

Jon Kennison and Kelsey Turner are charged with murder in the death of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard, a California psychiatrist who was found dead in Las Vegas in March. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Diana Pena, center, one of three suspects in the killing of a California doctor, appears in court on April 16, 2019. She pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory to murder. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The roommate of a man and woman facing murder charges in the death of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard told a Las Vegas grand jury that she was inside the house at 7474 Puritan Ave. when he was killed, according to transcripts of her testimony.

Diana Pena, who earlier this month pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory to murder, said she watched Jon “Logan” Kennison swing a baseball bat at Burchard after Kelsey Turner became upset about images and messages she found on Burchard’s phone.

“Thomas had like a big like red and purple bruise right here on his head,” Pena said, indicating his right temple. “And then I took the bat from Logan, and Logan started wrestling with Tom and I told him to calm down, like he’s clearly hurt, and so Logan calmed, like stopped and he was on top of him for a little while and then he got up.

Turner and Kennison initially planned to take Burchard to a hospital, the 31-year-old Pena testified.

“Thomas said that he would tell, if anybody asked, that he got mugged so Kelsey wouldn’t get in trouble, but then as they started taking longer to look for his jacket he said that she was probably going to kill him,” Pena said.

Later, Pena testified, Turner started swearing at Logan and demanding he “knock Thomas out.”

Pena said she tried to tell Turner to stop, but “she ran into the garage and came out and said it was too late and I asked her what she meant and then Logan came out and he had blood all over him.”

Kennison and Turner, both 26, face murder and conspiracy charges in the killing of Burchard.

Pena, who was released on her own recognizance, faces up to five years behind bars. Her attorney has said that he would ask a judge to give her probation.

The psychiatrist’s body was found March 7 in the trunk of Turner’s abandoned Mercedes-Benz C300 in a remote area east of Las Vegas. Both Turner’s and Pena’s fingerprints were found on the car, authorities have said.

Cellphone records indicate the Salinas, California, man last used his phone on March 3. He never returned to California on March 4, the day he had planned to go home.

Police have said that Burchard traveled to Las Vegas on March 1 to visit Turner, with whom he had an intimate relationship.

Burchard had paid the roommates’ March rent in full and had previously been paying Turner’s rent in California, his longtime girlfriend, Judy Earp, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Turner and Kennison are being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

