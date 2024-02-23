California federal court next for FBI informant re-arrested in Las Vegas

Court documents filed Friday show that Alexander Smirnov is scheduled to appear in a California federal court for a detention hearing early next week.

Alexander Smirnov, center, a confidential human source with the FBI, leaves the Lloyed George U.S. Courthouse, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas.

A California federal judge will determine if former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov will be released from custody following his second arrest in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Alexander Smirnov, 43, is facing charges of lying to officials about an alleged multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.

According to court filings, he is scheduled to appear in a Southern California federal court on Monday morning for a detention hearing. A petition for a writ of mandamus, typically used to appeal a judge’s decision, has also been filed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The document was filed under seal as of Friday morning.

“We are advocating for Mr. Smirnov’s release in both the federal district court and in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals,” Smirnov’s Las Vegas defense attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement. “We will have no comment on the case and look forward to appearing in the appropriate federal court.”

Smirnov’s attorneys filed an emergency motion on Thursday in an attempt to prevent federal authorities from transporting Smirnov to California.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts denied the emergency motion in a minute order on Friday,indicating the Nevada federal court no longer has jurisdiction over the case.

Albregts had ordered Smirnov’s release from custody on Tuesday, after finding that prosecutors did not prove it was necessary to hold Smirnov in custody to ensure he would appear in court.

He was arrested again on a warrant out of California while at his attorneys’ office on Thursday morning, according to court documents.

Chesnoff and Schonfeld alleged that re-arresting Smirnov, who has lived in Las Vegas for two years, was an “interference with his cherished Sixth Amendment rights,” according to a motion filed Thursday for Smirnov’s release from custody.

