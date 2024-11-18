Case dismissed against mental health tech accused of inappropriately touching child

Donovan Dykes had faced charges of lewdness in the presence of a child and abuse or neglect of a child mental health patient.

The charges against a former mental health tech accused of inappropriately touching a child patient have been dismissed, according to his attorney and court records.

Donovan Dykes had faced charges of lewdness in the presence of a child and abuse or neglect of a child mental health patient. A docket sheet indicates the case was dismissed Nov. 12.

Dykes previously worked at Desert Winds Hospital, according to an arrest report. He was “immediately terminated,” a man who said he was a spokesperson for the hospital previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The alleged victim had claimed that on Feb. 14, Dykes approached her and “grabbed her breast with his bare hand over her clothing,” according to the report.

But Joshua Tomsheck, Dykes’ attorney, said his client “has been completely exonerated of these inaccurate claims.”

The Clark County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the dismissal.

Tomsheck said he was not surprised the case was dismissed.

“There is simply no question that Mr. Dykes committed no crime or wrongdoing as the erroneous allegations occurred in the open, in front of witnesses and on video. This evidence all shows Donovan is completely innocent,” he said.

Tomsheck said his client looks forward to putting the case behind him and continuing in the career he cares about.

