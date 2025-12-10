Case of man accused of murder in 12-vehicle crash can proceed to trial court, judge rules

Jose Gutierrez, 19, has been charged in connection with a 12-vehicle crash on Nov. 18 that claimed three lives, including his pregnant girlfriend.

Jose Gutierrez, left, appears during a hearing to try and overrule his no-bail hold at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025 in Las Vegas. Gutierrez was arrested in November following a 12-vehicle crash that killed three, including his pregnant girlfriend. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge on Tuesday ordered that there is enough evidence against a man accused of murder in connection with a 12-car crash that the case can proceed to the trial-level court.

Jose Gutierrez, 19, has been charged in connection with a 12-vehicle crash on Nov. 18 that claimed three lives.

Gutierrez’s pregnant girlfriend, Adilene Duran Rincon, 20, and a driver from another vehicle, Edward Garcia, 38, died at the scene on West Cheyenne Avenue near North Jones Boulevard, according to Gutierrez’s arrest report.

Vanessa Lainez Vasquez, 25, had been in a medically induced coma following the crash and succumbed to her injuries Thursday, authorities have said.

Defense attorney Thomas Moskal has suggested the crash could have been triggered by his client suffering a seizure while driving.

But prosecutors have said they believe his actions were intentional.

Authorities allege Gutierrez plowed into a group of cars stopped at a red light, accelerating as he approached the crash site and eventually reaching a speed of 110 mph.

“We have potentially the idea of a seizure,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci previously said. “We also have the idea that he was intending to end the relationship that he had, and that’s in fact what happened, because she’s now dead.”

