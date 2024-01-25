55°F
Courts

Casinos to pay $7.45M fine related to Sibella guilty plea

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2024 - 11:42 am
 
The MGM Grand is seen on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scott Sibella speaks at Resorts World Las Vegas on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Las Vegas casinos were ordered to pay a combined $7.45 million fine in a money-laundering settlement connected to Wednesday’s guilty plea by former gaming executive Scott Sibella, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The MGM Grand and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas casinos’ fines are for violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, the Justice Department said.

Sibella, a former president at Resorts World and the MGM Grand, entered his guilty plea to one count of failure to file reports of suspicious transactions required to be made by casinos in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. He worked at MGM Grand when illegal bookmaker Wayne Nix gambled at the casino and Sibella failed to notify compliance officers of possible money-laundering, according to the Justice Department.

In a 17-page plea agreement, Sibella admitted to knowing Nix ran an illegal bookmaking business, but still allowed him to gamble.

According to court documents unsealed Thursday, Sibella admitted to law enforcement in 2022 that he believed Nix was involved in illegal sports bookmaking, but “didn’t want to know because of my position … If we know, we can’t allow them to gamble … I didn’t ask, I didn’t want to know, I guess, because he wasn’t doing anything to cheat the casino.”

Sibella entered his guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee, who scheduled a May 8 sentencing hearing, at which time he could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

