Catholic Charities case worker arrested

Omar Driver, 41, faces burglary and credit card fraud charges.

A Catholic Charities case worker faces several charges in relation to fraud.

Omar Driver, 41, was the victim’s case worker is charged with burglary, possession of a credit card without the owner’s consent and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on May 7 after the victim checked his balance on a credit card in Driver’s possession. The victim’s social security funds in the amount of $600 were withdrawn the day before at a Shell gas station.

Driver entered Catholic Charities as a client, completed an employment program and worked his way up to become a case manager, according to the arrest report.

In addition to assisting homeless clients like the victim, Driver’s responsibilities included receiving clients’ mail and access to personal information.

Catholic Charities officials were not available for comment at this time.

Police urge anyone who may have been a potential victim of Driver or anyone with any information on this case contact the fraud division at 828-3890 or cntact Crime Stoppers at 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.

