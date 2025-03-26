78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

CCSD officer enters plea after K9 left in vehicle over 6 hours, causing its death

Marley, a K9 for the Clark County School District Police Department, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 20 ...
Marley, a K9 for the Clark County School District Police Department, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (CCSDPD/Facebook)
More Stories
Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon, right, appears in court with his attorney Domi ...
Lawsuit takes issue with search of Las Vegas sergeant’s home
Richard Babb, who was convicted of sex trafficking multiple children, hides his face from news ...
‘Textbook sex trafficking’: Man gets 35 to life for trafficking children in Las Vegas
Jzamir Key, left, and Jesus Ayala appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas T ...
Trial set for teens in Vegas hit-and-run crash that killed retired police chief
The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school pol ...
CCSD teacher accused of touching elementary students
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2025 - 9:29 am
 

A Clark County School District police officer accused of leaving his “K-9 partner” in his vehicle for several hours with no water, causing the dog’s death, pleaded not guilty this week.

According to court records, the officer, James Harris, entered his plea on Tuesday.

Harris faces misdemeanor counts of confining an animal in a motor vehicle and failing to provide for a confined animal.

A CCSD police affidavit said that in addition to no water being left for K-9 Marley, there were also no “sufficient airflow or temperature controls,” police said.

He was assigned to Foothill High School for the school day on Nov. 14, when the assigned officers were absent, according to the affidavit.

K-9 Marley was in the kennel of Harris’ department vehicle, police said.

Harris, a CCSD police officer since 2003 and a K-9 handler since 2019, said in a statement that he shut off the air in the passenger part of the car but left it on for the dog and kept the vehicle running, police wrote.

He admitted to failing to check on Marley for the time he was assigned to the school, according to the affidavit, and said he disconnected a heat sensor designed to open the windows, turn on a fan and sound an alarm if the vehicle reaches a temperature dangerous for the animal.

Police said surveillance video over 6½ hours did not show Harris checking on the dog, giving him water or allowing him to relieve himself, the RJ reported previously.

Harris performed CPR on the K-9 before the dog was pronounced dead at a local animal hospital, the affidavit said.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES