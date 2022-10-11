85°F
Courts

CCSD teacher arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with students

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2022 - 4:48 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2022 - 5:32 pm
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Fremont Middle School teacher allegedly had inappropriate contact with several students, school district police said.

The Clark County School District Police Department said Tuesday that Bryan Brady, 45, turned himself in after a court summons was issued by the district attorney’s office. Brady faces five gross misdemeanor counts of inappropriate contact with a minor.

The investigation began in May after several students reported inappropriate contact with Brady. He has been a teacher in the district since 2012, according to police.

Brady has been assigned to home as part of a negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.

Anyone with further information can call 702-799-5411.

