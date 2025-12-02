53°F
Courts

CCSD teacher charged with sexually assaulting student makes court appearance

Anthony Coffield, 35, a CCSD teacher charged with sexual assault, is led into a courtroom at Henderson Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Anthony Coffield, 35, a CCSD teacher charged with sexual assault, appears in court at Henderson Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Anthony Coffield, 35, a CCSD teacher charged with sexual assault, appears in court at Henderson Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2025 - 10:14 am
 

A Green Valley High School teacher accused of sexual assault and making sexual contact with a student was formally charged on Tuesday.

Anthony Coffield, 35, made a brief appearance before Henderson Justice of the Peace Sandra Allred DiGiacomo.

Defense attorney David Brown waived the reading of charges against Coffield in court. A criminal complaint filed Sunday in Henderson Justice Court shows Coffield is facing two counts of sexual assault and one count of a school employee engaging in a sexual act with a pupil 16 or older.

DiGiacomo on Tuesday scheduled a bail hearing for Monday. Online jail records show Coffield remains in custody at the Henderson Detention Center, where he was booked following his Nov. 26 arrest.

Brown declined to comment after Tuesday’s hearing.

On Monday, a Henderson Police Department spokesperson said Coffield’s arrest stemmed from a monthlong investigation coordinated with the Clark County district attorney’s office.

Green Valley High School Kent Roberts said in a letter to parents shared by the Clark County School District the school was aware that a CCSD student was arrested “on charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student.”

An archived version of the Green Valley High School website from July shows Coffield was listed as a performing arts and theater teacher. But as of Tuesday, Coffield’s name no longer appeared on a roster of teachers on the school’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com.

