Charges dismissed against man in slaying outside a central Las Vegas Valley lounge

Charges against one of two brothers accused of killing a man outside a central Las Vegas Valley lounge in February have been dismissed, according to his defense attorney.

Terrance McCullough, 24, and Anjele McCullough, 24, were arrested after a Feb. 9 shooting in the parking lot of Secret Lounge and Resturant, located at 3650 S. Jones Blvd., the Metropolitan Police Department has said. The venue is near the intersection of Jones and West Twain Avenue.

Within days of the shooting, both Terrance and Anjele McCullough were booked on suspicion of open murder, as well as other charges.

Chris Rasmussen, Terrance McCollough’s lawyer, told the Review-Journal that a judge officially dismissed charges against his client on Monday after deciding that evidence was insufficient to prove he shot anyone.

The Clark County district attorney’s office could not be reached for comment.

Metro said that officers were dispatched to Secret Lounge around 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting. Arriving officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one, 46-year-old Kaleo Kekahuna of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner.

Metro said that a group of people were involved in an altercation that was initially verbal inside the venue and then, hours later, turned physical in parking lot of Secret Lounge, according to the McColloughs’ arrest reports filed in February.

Police said that during the fight outside, a man later identified as Anjele McCullough, opened fire at the group, striking the Kekahuna and another man named Milton Bonner, before fleeing.

Rasmussen said that survillance footage from the lounge capturing the altercation’s inception inside the venue and the eventual shooting outside proved Terrance McCollough’s absolution. After these recordings were submitted as an exhibit, Judge Rebecca Saxe made the decision to drop him from the case, Rasmussen said.

“Terrance, although happy with the dismissal of his charges, is concerned for his brother who he believes saved him from death or injury when the security guard grabbed him by the collar,” Rasmussen said in a text message.

