Charges dropped against ex-Las Vegas officer in chokehold case

Prosecutors on Thursday officially dropped criminal charges against Kenneth Lopera, a former Metropolitan Police Department officer, in the death of an unarmed man on the Strip.

Kenneth Lopera (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Prosecutors on Thursday officially dropped criminal charges against a former Las Vegas police officer in the death of an unarmed man on the Strip.

The dismissal follows an announcement by the Clark County district attorney’s office on Wednesday that it would stop pursuing charges in the case.

Last week, a grand jury decided not to indict former Metropolitan Police Department officer Kenneth Lopera in the death of 40-year-old Tashii Brown. Lopera was arrested last year, about a month after Brown’s May 14 death.

Surveillance video showed Lopera shocked Brown with a Taser seven times, punched him in the head repeatedly and put him in a chokehold for more than a minute. Brown would not have faced charges had he survived, police said.

Prosecutors charged Lopera with involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office before the case was referred to a grand jury this year.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.