Charges dropped against North Las Vegas mom who reported kids missing

The Clark County district attorney’s office found insufficient evidence to proceed with child neglect changes against Eloina Avalos-Perez.

Eloina Avalos-Perez, 47 (NLVPD)

Detectives are searching for Kenia Gonzalez, 6, and Lina Gonzalez, 9. The two were last seen at Lincoln Elementary, located in the 3000 block of Berg Street, on Friday. (North Las Vegas Police)

Child neglect charges have been dropped against the mother of two children reported missing in North Las Vegas after the Clark County district attorney’s office found insufficient evidence to proceed.

Eloina Avalos-Perez, 47, was arrested last weekend on two counts of child neglect. The DA’s office said Thursday that the charges were denied because of insufficient evidence.

Two sisters, Kiona Gonzalez, 6, and Lina Gonzalez, 9, were reported missing to North Las Vegas police by their mother on Friday night. They were located Saturday afternoon at a friend’s home. According to a release from police, they were in good health.

The sisters were not reported missing until 11:30 p.m. Friday because of a mix-up between Avalos-Perez and their babysitter, police said at the time.

