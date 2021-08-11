Charges dropped against police officer accused in theft ring

All charges have been dropped against a Las Vegas police officer accused of being part of an organized theft ring.

Samuelito Quijano (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Officer Samuelito Quijano, 34, was arrested May 22 on charges of grand larceny, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and taking part in an organized theft ring. Court records show the Clark County district attorney’s office declined to prosecute the case June 24.

The district attorney’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Quijano’s co-defendants, Kristine Quijano, 30; Ranjit Quijano, 29; Alejandro Delacruz, 40; and Enrico Ronquillo, 41, await court hearings Sept. 16 to determine if they will face prosecution.

A sixth co-conspirator, Edward Silvestre, 50, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge four days after Quijano’s case was dropped in June. Silvestre is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 11.

Kristine Quijano and Ronquillo face one count each of establishing a financial forgery lab with intent to commit an unlawful act and being part of an organized retail theft ring exceeding $1,000.

Ranjit Quijano faces one charge of being part of an organized theft ring exceeding $1,000.

Delacruz could be charged with 27 counts of burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of being part of an organized theft ring exceeding $1,000.

Quijano has been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 2017 and was on suspension without pay until June, when the district attorney’s office dropped the charges against him.

Metro spokesman officer Larry Hadfield said Quijano is still suspended with pay while Metro conducts an internal investigation.

Police union President Steve Grammas said the union did not represent Quijano on the criminal case, and he declined to comment further on the charges being dropped.

A message to Quijano’s attorney, Josh Tomsheck, was not immediately returned.

