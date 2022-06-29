Charges dropped against teacher accused of stalking

In a hearing Tuesday, the district attorney’s office decided to dismiss charges against Aaron Morbioli, 37.

Prosecutors this week declined to pursue charges against a Spring Valley High School teacher who was accused of stalking a student.

No charges were filed against Aaron Morbioli, 37, after he was arrested in March. In a hearing Tuesday, the district attorney’s office instead decided to dismiss the case.

The district attorney’s office could not be reached despite multiple requests for comment.

Morbioli was accused of sending inappropriate texts to a 16-year-old student.

Morbioli’s attorney, Nicholas Wooldridge, could not be reached for comment.

