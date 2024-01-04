Chief judge discusses attack on Las Vegas judge

Deobra Redden was to make an initial court appearance Thursday on charges he attacked a protected person the day prior, when a video showed him leaping at a judge.

Clark County Chief Judge Jerry Wiese provides an update on a case in which a Las Vegas judge was attacked by a defendant during a sentencing hearing

This is a video screenshot of defendant Deobra Redden attacking District Judge Mary Kay Holthus after a hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Courtroom Video)

Deobra Redden (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A man seen in a viral video launching himself at a Las Vegas judge refused to return to court on Thursday.

Chief Judge Jerry Wiese addressed the attack at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Deobra Redden, 30, was arrested Wednesday and accused of battery, battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of battery on a protected person.

Redden is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, but he refused to to be transported for a hearing Thursday in front of Judge Pro Tempore Lauren Diefenbach to address the charges in connection with an attack on a different judge captured on video a day earlier.

Redden was in court on Wednesday morning for a sentencing hearing in an attempted battery case when he could be seen on video attacking District Judge Mary Kay Holthus, injuring her and a marshal.

Redden had jumped over the defense table before he charged at the judge, according to a police report.

Holthus’ head hit the wall and Redden attacked the judge by pulling her hair and hitting her. A deputy marshal split his head open on the judge’s bench while restraining Redden and the marshal dislocated his shoulder, according to the report.

The judge had refused Redden and his attorney’s pleas to place him on probation. Video posted online showed Redden yelling and leaping over the judge’s bench moments after she began imposing his sentence.

Police said Holthus was hospitalized with lower back pain.

In court Thursday, prosecutors asked for Redden to be held without bail because he is accused of attacking Holthus while he had an active criminal case. Diefenbach instead ruled that his bail should remain at $54,000 until attorneys can present arguments at a later date.

“I’m uncomfortable making any decisions without the defendant present,” Diefenbach said.

She ordered Redden back in court on Tuesday for another hearing.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was “disappointed” that Redden was not denied bail.

“We asked that he be detained because we strongly believe that he’s a danger to the community,” Wolfson said. “The world has seen what happened yesterday, this person’s behavior in court, and I’ve almost seen nothing else like this.”

Wolfson said that Holthus is “shaken up” from the attack and is recovering from a few bruises. The marshal who was hospitalized suffered more significant, but nonlife-threatening injuries.

Video of Redden rushing the judge’s bench showed attorneys, marshals and the judge’s clerk all working to restrain the defendant. Redden was seen throwing punches during the scuffle, and the video also showed the judge’s clerk, Michael Lasso, attempting to hit Redden to restrain him.

Officials have said that court marshals would investigate what happened in Holthus’ courtroom and review security protocols. Redden was out of custody and was not handcuffed before he attacked the judge, as defendants are typically not restrained until their sentence is imposed.

The video also showed a marshal standing near Redden when he spoke to the judge, asking to be placed on probation.

“Mr. Redden’s reaction happened so quickly I don’t know if anything could have been done to prevent him from what he did,” Wolfson said Thursday.

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff reporter David Wilson contributed to this report.