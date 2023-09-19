89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Circa theft suspect admits swindling over $1M from casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 12:07 pm
 
Updated September 19, 2023 - 12:39 pm
Erik Gutierrez Martinez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Erik Gutierrez Martinez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of posing as one of the owners of Circa and swindling the casino out of more than $1 million pleaded guilty to theft this week, while Clark County’s top prosecutor said Tuesday that others could be charged in the case.

Erik Gutierrez Martinez, 23, deceived an employee on June 17 into believing she was delivering bags of cash to two men at four different locations on behalf of one of the hotel’s owners, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gutierrez Martinez called the cashier’s cage pretending to be owner Greg Stevens and ordered a supervisor to pay the fire department hundreds of thousands in cash.

Circa, which is owned by Derek and Greg Stevens, reported $1.7 million in losses after Gutierrez Martinez convinced the cashier to drop three more bags of money off at a Circle K, an AutoZone and an IHOP. When Gutierrez Martinez was arrested, police found a large bag with just under $850,000 bundled together, with “Circa” written on it.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said the money was returned to Circa.

“There may be others that become implicated, but we are very satisfied that Mr. Gutierrez Martinez is pleading guilty straight up to a solid felony,” Wolfson said.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Gutierrez Martinez also attempted to steal $250,000 from Eureka Casino Resort in Mesquite and an unknown amount from the Golden Nugget in Laughlin. A cashier at Eureka got a call on March 2 from a person claiming to be a representative of the company that supplies hand sanitizer to the casino.

The man told the cashier to visit a 7-Eleven and a Circle K in Las Vegas to drop money off, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board investigators.

Gutierrez Martinez is represented by John Turco, who wrote in a message Tuesday that his client is “not the mastermind behind this situation.”

He is being held on $25,000 bail and is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 30. He faces one to 10 years in prison, but Turco said he could receive probation.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
2
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
3
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
4
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
5
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
$10M prize notice scheme lands 3 Las Vegas Valley men in prison
$10M prize notice scheme lands 3 Las Vegas Valley men in prison
Las Vegas race car driver in murder-for-hire plot accused of COVID fraud
Las Vegas race car driver in murder-for-hire plot accused of COVID fraud
‘Social engineering’ proves powerful tool in casino cyberattacks, experts say
‘Social engineering’ proves powerful tool in casino cyberattacks, experts say
Charter school teacher sentenced in supply theft scheme
Charter school teacher sentenced in supply theft scheme
Street food vendor arrested in viral video released on bail
Street food vendor arrested in viral video released on bail
Henry Ruggs booked into Las Vegas area prison
Henry Ruggs booked into Las Vegas area prison