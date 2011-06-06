Civil court judge to take over specialty courts

A civil court judge was tapped to take over the Eighth Judicial District’s specialty courts.

It was announced Monday that Judge Kathleen Delaney will run the specialty courts, including those that focus on drug, drunken driving and competency cases.

Delaney will replace Judge Jackie Glass, who is stepping down from the bench Friday to host a legal reality TV show called “Swift Justice,” which airs at 4 and 4:30 p.m. weekdays on KVVU-TV, Channel 5.

The specialty courts aim to move nonviolent defendants out of the criminal courts and jail by providing them with guidance and counseling.

Delaney was first elected in November 2008 to a new business court judgeship. She has been practicing law since 1990.

In a statement, Delaney said, “I realize the profound importance and impact these courts have on so many lives and I am committed to maintaining the high standards that have been established before me.”