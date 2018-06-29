Clark County Family Court judge announces retirement

Clark County Family Court Judge Jennifer Elliott, seen in 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Family Court Judge Jennifer Elliott

Family Court Judge Jennifer Elliott is stepping down from the bench.

In a letter to Gov. Brian Sandoval, Elliott said her retirement would be effective at the end of the month.

During her more than 15 years on the bench, Elliott worked with several specialty court programs. They included a dependency mother’s drug court, the Truancy Diversion Program and the UNLV Family Court Property and Debt Mediation Program, according to a news release.

“I also had the privilege of working with many distinguished judges and professionals and serving on many committees over the years,” Elliott, who was first elected in 2002, said in a prepared statement. “I am grateful for having been given the opportunity to serve the children and families of Clark County.”

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection is expected to review applications to fill the vacancy and nominate three candidates for a selection by the governor.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.