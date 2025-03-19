Clark County GOP chair reaches deal in stalking case

Clark County GOP Chairman Jese Law faced a misdemeanor stalking charge after a tracking device was found on his ex-fiancee’s vehicle, according to court and police records.

Jesse Law’s attorney, Lisa Rasmussen, leaves court after appearing for him during a hearing on Jan. 8, 2025, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law speaks during a press conference, hosted by the Trump campaign, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County GOP Chairman Jesse Law has resolved his stalking case, which was set for trial Wednesday.

The parties negotiated a deal that requires Law to stay out of trouble for six months, according to his attorney, Lisa Rasmussen. She said he will return to court in September, when he will be adjudicated guilty of disorderly conduct as long as he maintains no contact with the victim.

Law’s bench trial was scheduled for Wednesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court, but the parties reached a deal beforehand.

The GOP chairman faced a misdemeanor stalking charge after a tracking device was found on his ex-fiancee’s vehicle, according to court and police records.

A criminal complaint filed in July alleged that between March 21, 2024, and April 2024, Law placed an electronic tracking device on the woman’s vehicle and her phone, which caused her to “feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, harassed, or fearful for her immediate safety.”

In April, Law was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery involving the same woman. The district attorney’s office declined to pursue the charge.

Police say the victim brought her vehicle to a Jiffy Lube, where an employee examined the car and found a tracker attached to the underside of her vehicle. The woman said Law also had put a tracking app on her cellphone. After she found the tracking app, she decided to also get her vehicle examined, according to a police report.

The tracking device was impounded as evidence, and police found that it was made by “Land, Air, Sea” and purchased on Amazon. Investigators referenced the serial number of the tracker and found that it had been purchased by Law and activated on March 21, 2024, according to police.

