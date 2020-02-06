Clark County lawsuit claims movers stole 1965 World Series ring

Jim Lefebvre, left, is seen during an exhibition game between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox at Cashman Field in 1993. (Review-Journal file)

Attorneys for former Major League Baseball player and manager James Lefebvre and his wife, Marla, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a moving company, claiming two employees stole a 1965 World Series championship ring, baseball memorabilia and private information leading to theft of the couple’s identities.

The lawsuit says Tuxedo Moving LLC should be held accountable for physical property damage to items in the couple’s home and for improperly screening the workers who stole the high-value items during a June move from Henderson to San Diego.

Muslusky Law is representing the plaintiffs, who are seeking thousands of dollars in damages, according to the complaint filed in Clark County District Court.

Repeated attempts to contact ownership of Tuxedo Moving were unsuccessful Thursday morning, and a website listed for the business in Las Vegas was not working.

The lawsuit claims the two workers are under investigation by the FBI for connections to a nationwide identity theft collective. As part of a wider identity theft operation, the two workers forged checks, applied for lines of credit in the Lefebvres’ names and stole their Social Security numbers, according to the lawsuit.

The workers took checks, passports and other identifying information from the couple’s home that later were used to steal their identities, according to the complaint. Bank accounts had to be closed, and the Lefebvres fell behind on bills because of the identity theft, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks general damages totaling at least $265,000, and special damages in an amount of no less than $30,000. The suit cites at least $65,500 in stolen property, including a World Series ring valued at $50,000 and about $1,500 in property damage. The Lefebvres each have suffered $100,000 in losses in association with the identity thefts, according to the suit.

At least one of the workers, James Lee Taylor Jr., pleaded guilty to felony grand larceny in December for taking the World Series ring, a wedding band, an Amazon Echo speaker and jewelry, court records show. He is slated to be sentenced at the end of March.

The lawsuit says a second mover, Dakarai Bryant, also pleaded guilty to grand larceny. Both are cooperating with federal agents as they investigate the wider identify theft operation, according to the complaint.

Not only are the workers accused of stealing items, the lawsuit claims they are responsible for hundreds of dollars in physical damage to other property. Tuxedo Moving has declined to pay for the damaged property, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit claims the workers stole Jim Lefebvre’s prescription medication, leading to complications with his physical pain that came from his long baseball career.

Lefebvre played, coached and managed during his career in professional baseball. He was an infielder on the Los Angeles Dodgers team that won the 1965 World Series. That same year he was named National League Rookie of the Year.

He later managed the Seattle Mariners, the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers. The lawsuit lists his wife as a resident of San Diego and states that he lives in both San Diego and Henderson, where he has a business.

The couple is still taking inventory and could update the original complaint if other items are found to be missing, according to the complaint.

