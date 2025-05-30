100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Clark County warns of scam asking for traffic ticket payment

Clark County is warning of a scam in which people are being urged to click on a link sent via t ...
Clark County is warning of a scam in which people are being urged to click on a link sent via text message to pay traffic tickets. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Cristiano Ronaldo, seen in 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Ruling against Las Vegas police in Ronaldo case a win for transparency, advocates say
Gerald Oglesby, right, who pleaded guilty to the killing of his 5-year-old son in 2022, is led ...
‘So heartbroken’: Henderson man who beat 5-year-old son to death gets 15 years in prison
Embattled Las Vegas sergeant pleads guilty to multiple felonies, attorneys say
A parent is suing a child care facility over an incident in which she alleges another child stu ...
Parent sues Las Vegas child care facility, alleges child stuck pencil in her daughter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2025 - 3:06 pm
 

Clark County is warning of a scam in which people are being urged to click on a link sent via text message to pay traffic tickets.

The message appears to come from “Las Vegas Courts” and informs recipients: “you still have an outstanding traffic ticket and has missed its payment deadline.” To avoid fines or legal action, those who receive the messages are told to “take care of this matter within the next 12 hours.”

(Clark County courts)
(Clark County courts)

A spokesperson for the county said the Las Vegas Justice Court does not request payment over text and asked people not to click the link.

The texts started Friday afternoon and the court contacted the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Chief Justice of the Peace Melisa De La Garza. It’s unclear how many people have received them, but De La Garza said she was aware of other judges and an attorney who were recipients.

“It might be widespread,” she said, and it’s unclear what will happen if someone clicks on the link.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES