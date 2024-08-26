Closing arguments expected in murder trial over reporter’s killing — WATCH LIVE

Former Clark County Robert Telles’ murder trial is going into its third week, with attorneys set to give closing arguments on Monday.

Key moments from two weeks of testimony in trial over reporter’s killing

District Judge Michelle Leavitt discusses a written note from a juror during testimony from Robert Telles during his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 23, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles stands on the witness stand as the jury arrives in the courtroom on the 10th day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 23, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles speaks to the jury arrives on the witness stand on the 10th day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 23, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner presents evidence to Matthew Hovanec, a Metropolitan Police Department digital forensics lab supervisor, while Hovanec testifies on the witness stand on the 10th day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 23, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles tries to hold off a question from Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner in order to write a note while testifying on the witness stand on the 10th day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 23, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles, center, is flanked by his attorneys Robert Draskovich, left, and Michael Horvath during his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 23, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Attorneys are expected to give closing arguments on Monday in the murder trial of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles over the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Testimony concluded on Friday, after prosecutors called 28 witnesses and Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, called six witnesses, including Telles himself. Telles gave a narrative testimony to the jury, without being interrupted by his attorney, before facing questions from prosecutors on Thursday and Friday.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of “lying in wait” for German outside the reporters home on Sept. 2, 2022, while wearing a large straw hat and an orange reflective vest. Neighborhood video surveillance captured a distant image of the assailant confronting German on the side of the journalist’s house. Prosecutors have said Telles killed German over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as the Clark County public administrator.

The state’s evidence against Telles included his own DNA found underneath German’s fingernails, plus surveillance footage and items found at his home matching the assailant’s clothing. Detectives have testified that Telles’ phone contained downloaded Google maps images of German’s house, and his work computer contained information on German’s car and address.

Draskovich has tried to paint a picture of Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office.

Telles told the jury he was looking into independent administrators in probate cases regarding property of people who died in Clark County. He alleged that the homes were being flipped for profit, without benefiting the families of the deceased, and that he was “fighting” Compass Realty & Management over the sales.

“Somebody framed me for this, and I believe it’s Compass Realty,” Telles said. “And I believe it’s for the work that I’ve done against them.”

The company has called his accusation “unconscionable and irresponsible.”

Metropolitan Police Department detective Derek Jappe testified last week that he investigated both the kickback scheme reported by Telles, and accusations that Telles himself was receiving kickbacks.

Jappe said he found no evidence that Telles received kickbacks, and the Clark County district attorney’s office determined there was not enough evidence for a prosecution in the alleged scheme Telles reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.