Closing arguments underway in Lee’s Liquor death penalty trial — LIVESTREAM

Ray Charles Brown, second from left, arrives in the courtroom after a break with one of his attorneys, Richard Tanasi, during his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Brown is accused of killing Lee's Discount Liquor clerk Matthew Christensen. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ray Charles Brown, left, watches the jury leave the courtroom with his attorneys, Richard Tanasi, right, and Josh Tomsheck during his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Brown is accused of killing Lee's Discount Liquor clerk Matthew Christensen. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ray Charles Brown during his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Brown is accused of killing Lee's Discount Liquor clerk Matthew Christensen. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Closing arguments are underway in the death penalty trial for a 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Las Vegas liquor store clerk during a robbery.

The fatal shooting of 24-year-old Matthew Christensen inside the back room of a southwest valley Lee’s Discount Liquor store was captured on surveillance video.

In the video, prosecutors said, Ray Charles Brown was seen wearing a white sock over his right hand, covering tattoos, including a red “4.”

Brown is charged with murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, burglary while in possession of a firearm, coercion with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Should the jury find him guilty of first-degree murder, the trial then would move to a penalty phase. Jurors would decide whether he should receive the death penalty or a term in prison.

Last week, jurors watched the surveillance video of the April 2016 robbery and slaying and heard a 911 call from Christensen’s then-pregnant co-worker.

Prosecutors said Brown fired multiple shots that struck Christensen, a part-time employee, who had directed his killer away from his co-workers and to the back of the southwest valley store.

Defense attorneys have argued that Brown was not the man in the video who fired six shots into Christensen after he stood with his hands up, telling robbers he could not open the store’s safe.

The second gunman, Lee Dominic Sykes, fired a warning shot before bullets from Brown’s revolver killed Christensen, prosecutors said.

Defense attorneys also argued that no DNA evidence, confession or weapon linked Brown to the robbery and slaying.

Two brothers have been sentenced for their roles in the robbery and Christensen’s killing.

Sykes, 24, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, was sentenced to between 25 and 65 years in prison. He, too, had faced capital punishment before striking a deal with prosecutors.

His older brother, Lee Murray Sykes, 26, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery charges, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years behind bars.

