Committee will vet Clark County justice of the peace candidates

Justice of the Peace Deborah J. Lippis resigned from the bench in September. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A judicial selection committee will help find the replacement for a recently resigned Las Vegas judge.

Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Cherry will chair the eight-member committee, tasked by Clark County with screening applicants for the seat vacated by former Justice of the Peace Deborah Lippis.

Lippis, who resigned in September, served on the bench for 25 years.

The other committee members are attorneys Berna Rhodes-Ford, John Lambrose, Kristen Lynch, Tom Pitaro, Michael Rawlins, Karl Riley and Mariteresa Rivera-Rogers.

Applications for the seat will be taken at the county manager’s office until Nov. 30. The committee will conduct interviews and make recommendations to Clark County Commissioners, who will make the final decision.

The judge would serve until January 2019. Justice Court handles misdemeanors, traffic matters, felony arraignments, civil disputes under $15,000, small claims and landlord-tenant disputes.

County spokesman Erik Pappa said Tuesday afternoon that no applications have been received.

Applications are available at clarkcountynv.gov and on the sixth floor of the County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Applicants must have at least five years’ experience as an attorney.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477- 3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.