Competency evaluation ordered for home invasion suspect in deadly police shooting

Alejandra Boudreaux, a suspect in a home invasion that led to police shooting and killing the homeowner, will undergo a competency evaluation, court records show.

FILE - Alejandra Boudreaux, accused in a home invasion in which police shot and killed the homeowner, is shielded from news cameras as she is removed from the courtroom before her initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Justice of the Peace Amy Wilson set bail at $1 million. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspect in a home invasion that led to police shooting that killed the homeowner will undergo a competency evaluation, court records show.

Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, was indicted last week on charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence, child abuse or endangerment, and fourth-degree arson, court records show. Brandon Durham, 43, had called 911 to report that Boudreaux had broken into his home last month, but the responding Metropolitan Police Department officer shot and killed Durham shortly after entering the house.

Boudreaux appeared for an arraignment in District Court on Wednesday, when she was referred for a competency evaluation, court records show. Doctors will determine if she is able to understand the court proceedings and assist in her defense.

A judge ordered Boudreaux to appear in court again on Jan. 10.

Boudreaux’s attorney, Lauria Lynch-German, has previously questioned her client’s mental health.

“I think that we are dealing with someone who, based on my limited time with her, is not processing what is happening to her in any meaningful, intelligent way,” Lynch-German said during a court hearing last month.

Body camera footage that has been released by Metro shows officer Alexander Bookman shooting and killing Durham as he was struggling with Boudreaux over a knife. The footage showed Bookman yelling “drop the knife” and opening fire seconds later, continuing to shoot Durham after he fell to the ground.

Bookman was also seen in body camera footage interacting with both Durham and Boudreaux the day before the break-in, when Durham called police saying he wanted Boudreaux to leave his home.

According to a police report, Boudreaux told police she had a casual sexual relationship with Durham and grew angry with him before the shooting over a canceled airplane ticket. Boudreaux told police she went to confront Durham at his home and wanted officers to shoot her.

Boudreaux is facing a lewdness charge in a separate case after she was accused of exposing her breasts “to the media and public” during a court hearing last month, according to a police report. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Boudreaux remains in the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.