‘Complete accident’: Suspended sentence ordered for Uber driver in fatal downtown crash
The Uber driver’s attorney previously said he was trying to escape another man who was threatening him at the time of the crash.
A judge ordered a suspended sentence Wednesday for a Las Vegas Uber driver who pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter.
Kevin Vo, 45, was arrested earlier this month and accused of running over Matthew Bowens, 56. Vo’s attorney previously said he was trying to escape another man who was threatening him at the time of the crash on First Street south of East Ogden Avenue near Circa.
Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure accepted Vo’s plea to the misdemeanor count and found him guilty. He then ordered a suspended sentence of up to 180 days in jail and told Vo to stay out of trouble.
Defense attorney Justin Wilson called the case “very unique.”
“Unfortunately, my client, in fear, tried to get out of a situation once he thought he had space,” but struck the man who died, who had walked behind the car, Wilson told the court.
The crash was a “complete accident” and Vo attempted to provide aid, he said.
“He’s completely remorseful,” added the lawyer.
Prosecutors agreed not to make a sentencing recommendation.
Vo previously faced a DUI resulting in death charge, which prosecutors dropped. Wilson has said Vo did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.
