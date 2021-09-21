Connecticut officer charged in fatal DUI remains jailed in Las Vegas

A Connecticut police officer charged in a Las Vegas DUI crash that left a fellow officer dead remained jailed Tuesday despite posting $100,000 bail.

New Haven police officer Robert Ferraro attends his court hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Ferraro was accused of driving under the influence after an early morning crash killed a fellow officer in Las Vegas on Friday. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“He’d like to go back to Connecticut,” attorney Gabriel Grasso said during a court hearing for Robert Ferraro.

The lawyer spoke with Ferraro, 34, and his family members but said he had not been retained as counsel.

Ferraro faces felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in connection with a Friday morning crash at Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Justice Court online records.

In order for Ferraro to return to Connecticut while he awaits trial in Las Vegas, a judge must approve of his release, Grasso said.

“Whoever his attorney is, the number one goal is to have him be allowed to go back to Connecticut,” Grasso said.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum ordered Ferraro back in court Thursday morning.

Ferraro, an officer for the New Haven Police Department, was behind the wheel of a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV with three other officers and two Texas women when he drove through the intersection at a “high rate of speed,” authorities said. Ferraro lost control of the car, striking a parked Ford Mustang, utility poles, landscaping and a fire hydrant, police said.

The Rolls-Royce flipped onto its roof, throwing a man from the passenger seat.

Joshua Castellano, a seven-year veteran of the New Haven police, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Ferraro, along with the other passengers in the SUV at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries.

New Haven officials confirmed the other two men in the car also were officers.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.