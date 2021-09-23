Connecticut officer freed on bail to await trial in deadly Rolls-Royce crash

A Connecticut officer charged in a Las Vegas DUI crash that left a fellow officer dead was released from house arrest on Thursday and will return home to await trial.

New Haven, Conn., police officer Robert Ferraro, charged in a fatal DUI crash, leaves the courtroom after his court hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ferraro was accused of driving under the influence after an early morning crash that killed a fellow officer in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Robert Ferraro, 34, was released after posting a $100,000 bail. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum said Ferraro will be subject to alcohol and drug monitoring, will not be allowed to drive, and must surrender his passport.

Ferraro faces felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in connection with a Friday morning crash at Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Justice Court online records.

Ferraro, an officer for the New Haven Police Department, was behind the wheel of a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV with three other officers and two Texas women when he drove through the intersection at a “high rate of speed,” authorities said. Ferraro lost control of the car, striking a parked Ford Mustang, utility poles, landscaping and a fire hydrant, police said.

The Rolls-Royce flipped onto its roof, throwing another off-duty police officer from the passenger seat.

Joshua Castellano, a seven-year veteran of the New Haven police, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Ferraro’s defense attorney Gabriel Grasso, told reporters after the hearing that Castellano and Ferraro were high school friends and “partners” in the police department.

“No one disputes in this case that this case is a horrible tragedy,” Grasso said.

