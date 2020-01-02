41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Courts

Convicted killer Margaret Rudin readying for life after prison

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2020 - 8:07 am
 

It has been 6,819 days since Margaret Rudin stood in front of a Clark County jury and learned her fate.

“Guilty,” the jury foreman said, locking eyes with Rudin, then 57, in a crowded courtroom.

Guilty of murder, the jury determined, in the death of her millionaire husband, Ron Rudin, who was shot in the head as he slept in the couple’s Las Vegas home in 1994.

Since that fateful day in 2001 when the verdict was announced, the now-76-year-old has waited patiently for another day — a new day when she would walk out of prison on parole. That day is now imminent.

“Apparently she will be released within a week or so,” her attorney, Greg Mullanax, said in an email to the Review-Journal on Friday.

Margaret Rudin’s case, even now, a quarter-century after her husband disappeared, is one of the most intriguing high-profile murder cases in Las Vegas history. It featured a wealthy man’s disappearance, surreptitious wiretaps, a former Israeli military officer granted immunity and burned remains at Lake Mohave, part of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Once Margaret Rudin was charged with murder, she, too, disappeared for nearly 30 months before being arrested, returned to Southern Nevada and convicted.

The lead detective on the case is convinced of her guilt. Others say Margaret Rudin was wrongly convicted.

“Her name should be cleared because I don’t think she did it,” Mullanax said. “She is an innocent woman who has been wrongly convicted and she’s been paying the price for the last 20 years.”

A grisly discovery

On Dec. 18, 1994, Ron Rudin disappeared without a trace.

The 64-year-old’s co-workers and friends were frantic with worry. They knew Rudin, a man consumed with making money, would never leave town without first tending to the particulars of his $11 million business enterprise.

“We saw that it was a missing persons case and we knew, ‘He’s dead,’” said retired Las Vegas police Homicide Detective Phil Ramos. “A guy like that just doesn’t go missing.”

Ron and Margaret Rudin each had four marriages under their belts when the two met in church. They wed in 1987.

Ramos said Ron Rudin financed Margaret’s dream of opening an antique store in Las Vegas. He bought her a brand-new car, and the couple enjoyed a life of luxury at their home at West Charleston Boulevard and Brush Street.

But the marriage was tumultuous. Ron Rudin confided in one longtime employee when the marriage soured that “no one cares about me. It’s all about the money.”

After Ron Rudin disappeared, Ramos was assigned the case with another veteran Las Vegas police homicide detective, Jimmy Vaccaro. Ramos said their investigation showed Ron Rudin disappeared shortly after the couple argued over money, with Ron telling Margaret he planned to divorce her.

“He didn’t show up for work on a Monday morning, which was totally out of character,” Ramos said. “This guy would call from other countries to see how his businesses were doing. He was a flat no-show and all his employees, his friends, knew something was wrong.”

On Jan. 21, 1995, a fisherman discovered charred remains near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mohave. The body was burned beyond recognition. There was one part of the body, though, that wasn’t destroyed — the victim’s skull.

“A fisherman walking up the canyon from the river had stumbled across a human skull and they kind of freaked out, got to cellphone range and called the cops,” Ramos said. “As soon as we started looking around we knew it was Ron because of an ID bracelet. One of his wives had given him an ID bracelet that was a gold bracelet and, with diamonds, had spelled out his name R-O-N on it. It was right next to the burned remains of the body.”

An autopsy determined Ron Rudin was shot in the head. The homicide detectives went to talk to Margaret Rudin to see if she could shed light on what might have happened to her husband. Ramos said almost immediately, the detectives sensed something wasn’t right.

“We called Margaret and said, ‘We need to speak with you, there’s been some developments,’” Ramos said. “And she said, ‘Oh no, his body has been found, hasn’t it?’ And I thought, ‘I didn’t say anything like that at all. I just said there’s been some developments and we need to talk to you.’

“So we go out and told her there’s been some remains found out by the lake … and she didn’t react at all. No emotion whatsoever,” Ramos said. “We said we need to talk to you and she said, ‘OK, I’ll be with you in a second,’ and she’s going through her desk, rifling through papers and Jimmy and I are looking at each other and we said, ‘Margaret, is there anything we can help you with?’ And she said, ‘No I’m just trying to find his insurance policy.’”

Ramos said Margaret Rudin hadn’t reported Ron Rudin missing until his co-workers insisted. She claimed to detectives that the night before he went missing, he wanted to go to the movies, she didn’t, he took off and was never heard from again.

“We are focusing on her right away,” Ramos said. “She starts talking to us and Jimmy and I are looking at each other saying something is wrong here. This isn’t the right reaction. We’ve made hundreds of death notifications, someone starts crying, someone asks what happened, where are they. Well Margaret, she didn’t flinch. Didn’t even blink an eye.”

During the interview, Ramos said, it appeared Margaret Rudin was grinding her knuckle into her eye to make it look like she was crying. The detectives started to press her for more information. She asked if the detectives could come back in a couple of hours.

“So we get back to the office, Jimmy’s phone rings and an attorney calls and says, ‘I’ve been retained by Margaret Rudin and any questions you have have to go through me,’” Ramos said. “She lawyered up within 20 minutes of us leaving.”

A lengthy investigation

Ron Rudin didn’t have any kids to inherit his riches. His wife and the trustees of his estate, mostly friends and co-workers, stood to inherit the money.

In 1996, the heirs to Rudin’s estate tried to prove in probate court that Margaret Rudin killed her husband, which would have excluded her from receiving the money. The civil proceeding generated a confidential settlement.

“We couldn’t get any information from Margaret so the only source of information was from the trustees, his friends, who all pointed the finger at Margaret,” Ramos said.

Ramos said the investigation showed Margaret was secretly wiretapping her husband’s phone. The investigation also showed that Ron Rudin was having an affair, and Ramos claimed Margaret was, too. A woman dating Ron Rudin said her children received anonymous letters about the affair prior to Ron’s disappearance. The woman told authorities that Ron Rudin told her he believed he was being poisoned.

It took many months, Ramos said, but a relentless investigation turned up a significant amount of circumstantial evidence pointing to Margaret. A handyman named Augustine Lobato came forward and said Margaret Rudin hired him to remove a bloody mattress and carpet from the family home shortly after Ron disappeared.

“She told him to take the mattress to an antique store at Charleston and Highland … and we found it there where he told us he had put it,” Ramos said. “Blood on it. He took apart the bed frame, put it in a storage shed, and there was blood on that. He told us about this photo, a glamour shot above the bed … he said there was a picture of a lady and there were blood marks on it. He said the whole thing just gave him the creeps.”

The handyman said Margaret Rudin had asked him to mail a package but he never did. Inside the package, according to Ramos, were letters indicating Margaret Rudin had a close friend named Yehuda Sharon. The former Israeli military officer was granted immunity in the case but later said he had nothing to do with Ron Rudin’s death. He was never arrested or charged.

‘A good piece of evidence’

Ramos said that when Ron Rudin’s body was found, some metal strips were also found at the scene. Detectives worked with crime scene analysts to determine the strips were the framing of an antique trunk burned in the fire.

“I’m going through the inventory of her stuff in the antique store and I find two receipts for a humpback trunk, and one of them went to her sister,” Ramos said. “The other one was bought from an antique dealer in New Mexico. But it was nowhere in the store. So I called up the owner of the store in New Mexico … I told him I’m looking at a receipt from your shop like a year ago and it describes a blue humpback trunk. I said, “Do you know who you sold it to?’ ‘Yeah I sold it to that nice lady from Las Vegas’ … That was a good piece of evidence.”

An investigative grand jury was convened in Clark County. In July 1996, authorities got a huge break when a diver at Lake Mead recovered a .22-caliber handgun with a silencer wrapped in plastic. A firearms expert determined it was Ron Rudin’s gun, which he’d reported missing to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Ramos said a forensics examination determined it was Rudin’s gun and it was used to kill the real estate magnate as he slept.

Margaret Rudin was indicted on a murder charge in April 1997. But when authorities went to pick her up, she was gone.

Ramos said Margaret Rudin fled Southern Nevada, prompting more publicity for the case. The long-running television show “America’s Most Wanted” featured Margaret Rudin’s case relentlessly, describing her as the “Black Widow of Las Vegas.”

She was nearly arrested in Arizona based on a tip from the television show, but she slipped away. Ramos said she was also traced to Mexico where she met a firefighter from Massachusetts. She was finally arrested in a modest flat in Revere, Massachusetts, in the fall of 1999.

In May 2001, Margaret Rudin was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole.

Mullanax said it is widely recognized that Margaret Rudin received an awful defense in court. The jury foreman described one of her defense attorneys’ performance as “bordering on incompetence,” according to a Review-Journal story published the day after the verdict.

Margaret Rudin appealed her conviction and was granted a new trial by a District Court judge in 2008. However, the Nevada Supreme Court reversed that ruling.

“She had inadequate counsel,” Mullanax said. “I want people to know her case was not a slam dunk by any means. There are a lot of evidentiary problems with the case. She had negligent defense counsel at the time, her lead counsel was totally ineffective and it probably hurt her case more than anything else.”

Margaret Rudin continues to seek a new trial to clear her name, Mullanax said. She was granted parole in October and was scheduled to be released Dec. 15. However, her release is currently on hold. Mullanax said Rudin plans to live with her daughter in Illinois upon her release.

“I hope her life is better when she gets out,” Mullanax said. “She will be able to see her daughter and her grandkids. That’s one of the hardest things about being incarcerated, being 2,000 miles from her family. Hopefully she’ll be able to re-establish relationships with her daughter and family. She’s been in there for 20-something years and I think she’s doing well considering the circumstances.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Metro detectives seeking help identifying kidnapping victim and suspect - VIDEO
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives are seeking help in identifying a kidnapping victim and suspect. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver on Las Vegas Blvd
Nevada troopers stop a wrong-way driver on Las Vegas Boulevard on Dec. 31, 2019. (@NHPSouthernComm/Twitter)
Woman fatally shot man during attempted burglary
A homeowner in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street shot a man who had broken into her home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The man, who was in his 30s, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man critically wounded in Las Vegas bus stop shooting - VIDEO
A man was in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot at a bus stop on Boulder Highway in southeast Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Margaret Rudin Expected to be Released on Parole - Video
The scheduled release from prison of a woman convicted of killing her millionaire husband in Las Vegas a quarter-century ago seems imminent pending approval of a parole plan.
New Summerlin Metro substation opens in January - VIDEO
A new Metropolitan Police Department substation will be opening in the Summerlin area. New in-house detective squads, "flex squads" and more police availability in the Summerlin area are some of the new features of the substation. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Summerlin Area Command)
East Tropicana road rage shooting
Las Vegas police brief the media on a shooting in a Walmart parking lot on East Tropicana Blvd. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson officer-involved shooting body cams - VIDEO
Henderson police department video shows body cameras from three officers during an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 10, 2019, in front of the Bourbon Street Sports Bar at North Major Avenue and Boulder Highway. (Henderson Police Department)
Veteran reacts to Buddhist temple fire started by arsonist - VIDEO
Veteran James Smales visited the Thai Buddhist Temple- Las Vegas, Wat Buddha Pavana, in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to see the extent of the damage to the temple after a fire started by the arsonist on Sunday night. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police assisted by cowboys
Video shows cowboys helping Las Vegas police corral a suspected carjacker at Horseman's Park in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Cayden Cox)
Cowboys help Las Vegas police
Cowboys at Horseman's Park help Metro apprehend a suspected carjacker on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Colton Payne/Facebook)
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson police were called to a disturbance at the Bourbon Street Sports Bar at Major Avenue and Boulder Highway early Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2019, where officers shot a suspect armed a knife. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police release body camera footage of officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
On Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, the Henderson Police Department released 911 audio and body camera footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting on Nov. 20. (Henderson Police Department)
Press Conference with NHP for I-15 Southbound Crash
Two people are dead following a “catastrophic” crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday night on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide Pecos and Washington
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about an investigation into a man's death at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide investigation Pecos and Washington
Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was struck multiple times Tuesday morning in a shooting
One person was struck multiple times Tuesday morning in a shooting at a western Las Vegas condominium complex, and police were still searching for the shooter as of Tuesday afternoon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Family, friends remember woman killed in Thanksgiving crash - VIDEO
A vigil was held Sunday evening to honor the 32-year-old California woman killed in a crash on Thanksgiving morning in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victim in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving IDd - VIDEO
Family members have identified the victim of a suspected DUI crash that happened on Thanksgiving in southwest Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judge orders Las Vegas attorney handcuffed in court - VIDEO
Clark County District Judge Susan Johnson ordered civil lawyer Jeff Brauer handcuffed in her courtroom this week, threatening to have him jailed through the Thanksgiving holiday, after finding that he violated a longstanding order to pay court costs and attorney fees. (
Police investigate armed robbery at Rancho Drive and Carey Avenue - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are looking for three people who robbed a Terrible Herbst convenience store on North Rancho Drive at Carey Avenue early Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigating a homicide in northeast valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamont Street in the northeast valley. They said a woman was found shot to death in a car that had crashed in the intersection. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police briefing on homicide investigation in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamont Street in the northeast valley. They said a woman was found shot to death in a car that had crashed in the intersection. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting death and car crash on East Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamont Street, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A new way of looking at DNA to solve cold cases
Kim Murga, director of Metro's forensics lab, speaks about familial DNA, which is a new way of looking at DNA to solve cold cases, during an interview with the Review-Journal, on Tuesday, Non. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Man who fatally shot Las Vegas casino executive sentenced - VIDEO
Rachel Lee asked the judge to give Anthony Wrobel, 44, the maximum punishment allowed by law for killing her mother, but added she could not harbor anger and resentment. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tend to man shot and wounded on McCarran tarmac - VIDEO
A man is in surgery after being shot by a Metro police officer on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas early Thursday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officer-involved shooting at McCarran airport - Video
One man was shot and wounded by Las Vegas police on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police shoot man suspected of shooting another at restaurant - VIDEO
A man shot an employee Wednesday at a restaurant near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street, then was shot by officers, according to the Henderson Police Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man charged in model's death to be released under house arrest - Video
Christopher Prestipino, who has been charged in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, has posted $500,000 bail. District Judge Douglas Herndon confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, that Prestipino should be released on house arrest while he awaits trial. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI suspect in fatal crash makes court appearance - VIDEO
A man facing multiple charges in connection with a suspected drunk driving crash Saturday admitted to investigators that he’d been drinking prior to the fatal crash. Aaron Kruse was made a court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Casandra Garrett appears in court over model's death - Video
Casandra Garrett was in court on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas after she was extradited from Wisconsin. She is facing charges in connection with the slaying of Esmeralda Gonzalez, a 24-year-old model whose body was found encased in concrete in October. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bodycam footage of Henderson Police Officers in Fatal Shooting of Mother - Video
Bodycam footage from an officer-involved shooting where the officers a 7-year-old male juvenile with apparent stab wounds and an agitated adult female.
3 more arrested, accused of abuse at east Las Vegas group home - Video
Three more people were arrested in connection with an unlicensed group home in the east valley that authorities first raided in September, police said Thursday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christopher Prestipino pleads not guilty to all charges - VIDEO
Christopher Prestipino of Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to charges in the slaying of Esmeralda Gonzalez, a 24-year-old model, whose body authorities said was found encased in concrete. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bail hearing for Christopher Prestipino and Lisa Mort - Video
A bail hearing and court appearance for Christopher Prestipino and Lisa Mort who are charged in connection with the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, Oct. 22, 2019. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Samuel Little Confession: Las Vegas, Nevada - VIDEO
Samuel Little, 79, has confessed to 93 murders. He is currently in prison in Texas. Law enforcement has confirmed more than half of his confessions, but some remain unmatched. In a recent interview, Little recalled details of a victim in Las Vegas.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Justices of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson, center, and Amy Chelini, listen as a ...
Panel decides not to suspend 2 Las Vegas judges
By / RJ

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline decided Tuesday that it would not suspend a pair of Las Vegas judges over questions about profanity off the bench and administrative complaints involving court clerks.

(Getty Images)
Strippers file $15M lawsuit against city of Reno
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Nine women, including eight strippers, are seeking $15 million in a class-action lawsuit filed this week against the city of Reno.