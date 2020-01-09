Convicted killer with facial neo-Nazi tattoos to be sentenced

A man with neo-Nazi tattoos on his face who pleaded guilty to killing a 75-year-old woman in her Las Vegas home in 2013 is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Bayzle Morgan is seen at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bayzle Morgan pleaded guilty in April 2018 to first-degree murder, burglary and other charges for the fatal shooting of Jean Main. She was slain during an attempted burglary at her home in the northwest valley.

Morgan later attempted to withdraw the plea but a district judge denied the request.

