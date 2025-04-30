Coroner rules on hit-and-run death in central Las Vegas Valley

The crash occurred the morning of March 26 on South Jones Boulevard north of West Fairbanks Road, near Flamingo Road.

Judge orders 24 years to life for man who killed elderly couple, put bodies in storage

The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The hit-and-run crash that resulted in a pedestrian’s death last month in the central Las Vegas Valley has been ruled an accident.

The crash occurred the morning of March 26 on South Jones Boulevard north of West Fairbanks Road, near Flamingo Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The victim, a 43-year-old woman, was possibly kneeling or sitting in the middle of Jones when she was struck by a 2022 white Maserati Levante with front end damage.

The suspect in the crash Ji Yang, 34, of Las Vegas, was arrested two days later. He remains in the Clark County Detention Center on $80,000 bail, facing a felony charge of duty to stop at the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor charge of failure to render aid at a vehicle accident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.