Corrections officer in fatal hit-and-run pleads to reckless driving charges

Maurice Washington, who is currently out of custody on a $250,000 bail, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death.

Man shot 5 times by Henderson police will be released from jail, says judge

$550K bail ordered for man accused of shooting at Las Vegas police after chase

Judge Michael Villani presides over defendant Maurice Washington’s plea hearing at the Regional Justice Center Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maurice Washington appears during a plea hearing at the Regional Justice Center Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas correctional officer accused of driving drunk and killing a pedestrian pleaded to lesser charges on Monday.

Maurice Washington, who is out of custody on a $250,000 bail, admitted to two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death. As he did so, District Judge Michael Villani reminded Washington, 46, that each count carries a potential prison sentence of one to six years.

Per the plea deal, prosecutors also said they would not make recommendations at Washington’s sentencing in March. He is also eligible for probation.

Washington was driving north on Decatur Boulevard near Alta Drive at a “high rate of speed” around 3:30 a.m. on May 11 when he hit and killed 58-year-old Elijah Givens. Givens was crossing Decatur in a marked crosswalk against a pedestrian signal while Washington had a green light.

Washington then fled the scene.

His defense attorney, Joshua Tomsheck, told Villani that Washington had undergone regular drug testing and had been on electronic monitoring, conditions that he asked to be removed before sentencing.

The judge granted the request.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.