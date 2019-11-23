Court allows extradition of Nevada suspect in Colorado killings

The Nevada Supreme Court won’t stop the extradition of a Nevada inmate accused of killing four people in Colorado more than three decades ago.

Alexander Christopher Ewing (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)

In a ruling issued Friday, the Nevada Supreme court unanimously denied Alexander Christopher Ewing’s appeal of a lower court’s decision to extradite him to Colorado to face the murder charges in connection with the slayings that happened in a suburb of Denver in 1984.

Ewing, 59, has been in prison in Nevada since 1984 serving eight-to-40 years on an attempted murder conviction.

In that case, Ewing brutally attacked Henderson couple Christopher and Nancy Barry with an ax handle inside their home on Racetrack Road the same August day he escaped from a Mohave County, Arizona, sheriff’s van. Ewing bolted from the van, which was taking him from St. George, Utah, where he was serving time because of jail overcrowding, to Arizona, when it stopped for gas on Boulder Highway.

Law enforcement in Colorado believe DNA evidence ties Ewing to the death of Patricia Louise Smith, a 50-year-old grandmother killed in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, as well as Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa, who were killed in their Aurora, Colorado, home in January 1984. Only the Bennett’s youngest child, 3-year-old Vanessa, survived the attack.

In 2002, Colorado prosecutors obtained a John Doe arrest warrant in the Bennett killings, according to The Denver Post. It included three counts of first-degree murder and several other charges, including sexual assault.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.