Court documents detail 2021 FBI search of Michele Fiore’s home

Michele Fiore, the former Las Vegas councilwoman, is currently standing trial in federal court on wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

A statue of Officer Alyn Beck is seen at the entrance to Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has been indicted on charges she raised over $70,000 for the statue, but spent the money on herself. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Newly released court documents have provided additional details into the FBI’s search of Michele Fiore’s Las Vegas home in 2021, years before she was indicted on wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

Fiore, a former Las Vegas councilwoman who most recently served as a Pahrump justice of the peace, is currently standing trial in federal court. Prosecutors have accused her of misusing campaign and charity donations for personal expenses, when they were meant to contribute to the construction of a statue honoring Metropolitan Police Department officer Alyn Beck, who was killed in 2014.

A search warrant affidavit posted in online court records Thursday alleged that Fiore paid political action committee and campaign contributions to herself or her daughters. Prosecutors have alleged that Fiore spent the money on personal expenses such as rent, plastic surgery and payments to her daughter’s wedding.

An FBI property receipt indicates that in 2021, agents seized items from Fiore’s home that included multiple cell phones, laptops, a U.S. passport, “plastic surgery documents,” financial records, documents about travel to China and Singapore, and a Church of Scientology receipt.

In the search warrant affidavit, officials noted a payment associated with the Flag Ship Service Organization, “a religious retreat for members of the Church of Scientology which takes place on the Freewinds cruise ship,” according to the document.

‘Raided, looted and robbed’

A FBI agent testified on Wednesday that officials were searching for evidence of campaign finance-related wire fraud and money laundering during the 2021 search of Fiore’s home.

Fiore told the Review-Journal this week that the the FBI had “raided, looted and robbed” her home.

Her trial continued Friday with about 90 minutes of testimony from five witnesses. Attorneys questioned two more local business owners who donated to Fiore.

Harry Mohney, who owns the Erotic Heritage Museum and multiple strip clubs, testified that he authorized a $2,000 check to Future for Nevadans, a political action committee prosecutors said Fiore operated.

“To the best of my memory, someone approached me about making a donation for some statue or tribute to a fallen police officer,” Mohney said when asked why he made the donation.

Witness: Wasn’t told donation no longer needed

Prominent Las Vegas real estate developer Brett Torino testified about a $2,500 check his business sent to Fiore’s Bright Present Foundation nonprofit organization. Like Mohney, Torino said he believed the money would be used for the statue, and Fiore never contacted him to say the donation was no longer needed.

Both the founder and an employee of Alchemy Associates testified Friday to helping Fiore raise funds for her political campaigns. Both witnesses said they helped Fiore submit campaign contribution and expense reports, but they used records produced by Fiore to prepare the paperwork.

Other clients who worked with the business gave them access to their bank records, the women testified.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey said those attending the trial on Monday should expect heightened security as witness testimony continues. The judge did not confirm who would be testifying, but prosecutors have previously named Gov. Joe Lombardo, one of the donors who gave to the statue project, as a potential witness in the case.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Review-Journal staff reporter Noble Brigham contributed to this report.