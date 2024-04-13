Court documents reveal final will of O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson’s will was filed in Clark County court on Friday, a day after his family announced his death from cancer.

Former NFL great O.J. Simpson listens in court at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, November 8, 2007, during his preliminary hearing in connection with armed robbery. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Court documents filed Friday have revealed the will of O.J. Simpson, a day after his family reported the death of the former football star who was acquitted of murder in the “Trial of the Century.”

The will places all of Simpson’s property into a trust that was created in January, court filings show. It also named Las Vegas attorney Malcolm LaVergne, who represented Simpson in Nevada appeal proceedings, as the personal representative of the will.

Among LaVergne’s responsibilities as personal representative is to pay for the cost of a “suitable monument” at Simpson’s grave, according to the will. It also said Simpson desired “that this Will be administered as set forth herein without litigation or dispute of any kind” and that any beneficiary, heir “or any other person” seeks to establish a claim on the will, “or attack, oppose or seek to set aside the administration of this Will, have this Will declared null, void or diminish, or to defeat any change any part of the provisions of this will,” they “shall receive, free of trust, one dollar ($1.00) and no more in lieu of any claimed interest in this will or its assets.”

Simpson’s family announced his death from cancer in a post on X Thursday morning. The Associated Press has reported Simpson died Wednesday of prostate cancer.

After rising to fame as a football star, Simpson was then known as the man accused of brutally killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in June 1994. He was acquitted of the murders in a monthslong, highly publicized Los Angeles trial.

In 1997, Simpson was found liable in a civil wrongful death lawsuit, and was ordered to pay millions in damages to the families of Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.

Simpson died without paying the majority of the $33.5 million judgment awarded to Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson’s families, the Associated Press has reported.

Simpson later faced legal trouble in Las Vegas, and was convicted of a 2007 robbery of sports memorabilia from a Palace Station hotel room. Simpson was sentenced to between nine and 33 years behind bars.

He was released from prison in 2017, and granted an early discharge from parole in 2021 by the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.