Crash into utility pole shuts down Clark County Family Court

A mid-morning power outage triggered by a vehicle crashing into a power pole Friday caused the Clark County Family Court to close for the rest of the day, officials said.

A vehicle collided with the utility pole about 9:55 a.m. by the intersection of East Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas, disrupting its power lines, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The accident shut down electric power temporarily to the Family Court building, at 601 N. Pecos Road, prompting court officials to shutter the facility for the day, according to District Court spokesperson Mary Ann Price.

Power was later restored, but the court building was to remain closed for the remainder of the day, Price said.

