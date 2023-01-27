57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Crash into utility pole shuts down Clark County Family Court

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2023 - 1:41 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A mid-morning power outage triggered by a vehicle crashing into a power pole Friday caused the Clark County Family Court to close for the rest of the day, officials said.

A vehicle collided with the utility pole about 9:55 a.m. by the intersection of East Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas, disrupting its power lines, the Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The accident shut down electric power temporarily to the Family Court building, at 601 N. Pecos Road, prompting court officials to shutter the facility for the day, according to District Court spokesperson Mary Ann Price.

Power was later restored, but the court building was to remain closed for the remainder of the day, Price said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
2
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
3
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
‘A big embarrassment’: Leaked video sparks turmoil in Nevada GOP
4
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
Las Vegas Strip hotels colluded, inflated room rates, lawsuit claims
5
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
EDITORIAL: Tanks for nothing increase Ukraine entanglement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Trial set in case involving sexual favors in exchange for apartment lease
Trial set in case involving sexual favors in exchange for apartment lease
Hearing on charges in city’s deadliest fire set for February
Hearing on charges in city’s deadliest fire set for February
Man pleads guilty to assaulting, killing daughter to avoid death penalty
Man pleads guilty to assaulting, killing daughter to avoid death penalty
Hearing in Henry Ruggs’ fatal crash case postponed
Hearing in Henry Ruggs’ fatal crash case postponed
Arrest report: Female runaway alleges man made her engage in sex acts for money
Arrest report: Female runaway alleges man made her engage in sex acts for money
Man accused of third alleged sexual assault in six months
Man accused of third alleged sexual assault in six months