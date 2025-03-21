Cuban robbed Nevada bank with replica gun, federal prosecutors say

Anoy Lopez-Bles has six prior felony convictions in Nevada. He faces up to 20 years in prison in connection with the bank robbery charge.

A Cuban national accused of robbing a bank made his first appearance in federal court in Nevada this week, authorities said.

Anoy Lopez-Bles, 50, appeared in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe on Wednesday. Lopez-Bles also had an outstanding warrant of removal, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Lopez-Bles, it is alleged, robbed a bank with a “replica firearm,” according to the release.

Lopez-Bles has six felony convictions in Nevada, including for bank robbery, and has multiple burglary and drug convictions in the state, according to the DOJ and Las Vegas Justice Court records.

He has five misdemeanor convictions that include domestic violence, drug, and larceny convictions in Nevada, the release said.

He has failed, authorities said, to appear in court 20 times and has violated his probation or parole stipulations over 10 times.

A jury trial in the bank robbery case is scheduled for May 19 before U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon. If convicted, Lopez-Bles faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department, the news release said.

