‘What we’re doing isn’t working’: DA calls for stiffer DUI penalties after student’s death

Clark County district attorney Steve Wolfson called for stiffer DUI penalties after the suspect in a crash that killed an 18-year-old student in Las Vegas appeared in court.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson addresses the media after a hearing in the case against Keenan Jackson, accused of DUI in crash that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott, at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, May. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Keenan Jackson, accused of DUI in crash that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott, watches as his attorney Marsella Saldanha, left, addresses the court during a status check of criminal complaint at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, May. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County district attorney Steve Wolfson pushed for stiffer penalties for impaired drivers in cases like the crash that killed an Arbor View High School senior after the suspect appeared in court Tuesday.

Keenan Jackson, 37, faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving with death or serious bodily harm in connection with the crash around 11 a.m. Friday that claimed the life of 18-year-old McKenzie Scott.

Police have said Jackson’s blood alcohol concentration was .286, nearly four times the legal limit.

He appeared before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joseph Bonaventure for a brief hearing after his bail was set at $500,000 Saturday.

Bonaventure said prosecutors had filed a criminal complaint, a formal charging document, against Jackson. The judge appointed the public defender’s office to represent Jackson, who remains in jail custody and appeared to be crying.

Scott’s family sat quietly at the back of the courtroom. Her mother, Tiffany Reynolds, held up a photo of her daughter. She declined to comment after the hearing.

“They’re brave,” Wolfson said of Scott’s family. “They’re courageous. They want to see justice for their child and grandchildren.”

But the district attorney said under current laws, he does not think Jackson will get enough prison time.

Wolfson said there is pending legislation that would increase penalties on cases like Jackson’s.

He said he was referring to Senate Bill 309, which includes an increase in incarceration from second-time DUI offenders from a minimum of 10 days to 20, as well as Gov. Joe Lombardo’s crime bill, Senate Bill 457, which would subject fatal DUI offenders to five- to 25-year prison terms and allow second-degree punishments in some cases.

”Right now, I’ve said this many times before, the possible penalty in these kinds of cases is insufficient,” he said. “What we’re doing so far isn’t working. We’re having too many of these cases almost every single day in Las Vegas.”

Wolfson hopes harsher penalties will send a message that will deter people from driving under the influence. He encouraged members of the public to call their legislators to push for more punishment for DUI offenders.

According to the district attorney, Scott was on her way to get her cap and gown for graduation at the time of the crash.

“I don’t want McKenzie’s death and her life to have no meaning,” Wolfson said. “I want her life to have meaning moving forward.”

Jackson is due back in court on May 27 for a preliminary hearing.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.