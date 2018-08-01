DA will not proceed with case against ex-Las Vegas police officer

The Clark County district attorney’s office announced Wednesday that it will not continue pursuing a criminal case against a former Las Vegas police officer in the 2017 death of an unarmed man.
Last week, a grand jury decided not to indict former officer Kenneth Lopera in the death of Tashii Brown. Lopera was charged last year with involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of officer before the case was referred to a grand jury in March.
After news broke Thursday of the decision not to indict, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his office was “exploring further options.”
According to Wednesday’s statement, Wolfson’s office is requesting a public review of evidence in the case. The hearing is expected to take place within 60 days, according to the statement. Such hearings are routinely held when officer-involved fatalities occur.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
