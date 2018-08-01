DA will not proceed with case against ex-Las Vegas police officer

The Clark County district attorney’s office announced Wednesday that it will not continue pursuing a criminal case against a former Las Vegas police officer in the 2017 death of an unarmed man.

Kenneth Lopera (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department body camera footage shows Tashii Brown being stunned with a Taser before his death on May 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brown died after he was stunned with a Taser and rendered unconscious using a controversial choke hold technique. Metropolitan Police Department

Kenneth Lopera appears in Las Vegas Justice Court, Aug. 22, 2017. (David Ferrara/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Last week, a grand jury decided not to indict former officer Kenneth Lopera in the death of Tashii Brown. Lopera was charged last year with involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of officer before the case was referred to a grand jury in March.

After news broke Thursday of the decision not to indict, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his office was “exploring further options.”

According to Wednesday’s statement, Wolfson’s office is requesting a public review of evidence in the case. The hearing is expected to take place within 60 days, according to the statement. Such hearings are routinely held when officer-involved fatalities occur.

