‘Dances with Wolves’ actor faces jury in sex assault trial as attorneys make opening statements
Nathan Chasing Horse is accused of targeting the Native American community and sexually assaulting multiple women.
Prosecutors say an alleged cult leader being tried for sexual assault “spun a web of abuse,” but the man’s attorney told a jury on Tuesday that the prosecution has no evidence.
Attorneys gave opening statements in the Las Vegas trial of Nathan Chasing Horse, 49, who is accused of targeting the Native American community and sexually assaulting multiple women.
Authorities say Chasing Horse, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Indian Lakota Tribe who played Smiles a Lot in the 1990 film “Dances with Wolves,” promoted himself as a “medicine man” and committed crimes in the U.S. and Canada while running a cult called The Circle that had up to 350 followers at its peak.
“From 2003 through 2020, Nathan Chasing Horse spun a web of abuse, caught many girls in that web,” Deputy District Attorney Bianca Pucci told jurors. “And after all of the evidence is presented, that web will be untangled and the evidence will establish the defendant, Nathan Chasing Horse, guilty of all 21 counts” he faces.
Defense attorney Craig Mueller asked the jury for a not guilty verdict.
“There’s quite literally no evidence,” he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
