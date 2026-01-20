‘Dances with Wolves’ actor faces jury in sex assault trial as attorneys make opening statements

Nathan Chasing Horse is accused of targeting the Native American community and sexually assaulting multiple women.

Many of Clark County’s judicial races will be unopposed; controversial judge bows out

Karen Lone Hill takes the wintess stand during the trial of Nathan Chasing Horse on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse, center, listens to his attorney Craig Mueller, left, during his trial on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Deputy District Attorney Bianca Pucci points toward Nathan Chasing Horse as she delivers her opening statement to the jury during the trial of Chasing Horse on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorney Craig Mueller, representing Nathan Chasing Horse, delivers his opening statement to the jury during the trial of Chasing Horse on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorney Craig Mueller, representing Nathan Chasing Horse, delivers his opening statement to the jury as District Judge Jessica Peterson, right, looks on during the trial of Chasing Horse on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse, left, appears in court with his attorney Craig Mueller for his trial on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorney Craig Mueller, right, adjusts the collar of Nathan Chasing Horse as he appears in court for his trial on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse, left, is greeted by his attorney Craig Mueller as he is led into a courtroom for his trial on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse, right, listens to his attorney Craig Mueller during his trial on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorney Craig Mueller, representing Nathan Chasing Horse, delivers his opening statement to the jury as District Judge Jessica Peterson, right, looks on during the trial of Chasing Horse on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Deputy District Attorney Bianca Pucci points toward Nathan Chasing Horse as she delivers her opening statement to the jury during the trial of Chasing Horse on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse appears in court for his trial on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse is led into a courtroom as he appears for his trial on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse appears in court for his trial on charges of sexually abusing Native American women and girls, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Jan 20, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutors say an alleged cult leader being tried for sexual assault “spun a web of abuse,” but the man’s attorney told a jury on Tuesday that the prosecution has no evidence.

Attorneys gave opening statements in the Las Vegas trial of Nathan Chasing Horse, 49, who is accused of targeting the Native American community and sexually assaulting multiple women.

Authorities say Chasing Horse, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Indian Lakota Tribe who played Smiles a Lot in the 1990 film “Dances with Wolves,” promoted himself as a “medicine man” and committed crimes in the U.S. and Canada while running a cult called The Circle that had up to 350 followers at its peak.

“From 2003 through 2020, Nathan Chasing Horse spun a web of abuse, caught many girls in that web,” Deputy District Attorney Bianca Pucci told jurors. “And after all of the evidence is presented, that web will be untangled and the evidence will establish the defendant, Nathan Chasing Horse, guilty of all 21 counts” he faces.

Defense attorney Craig Mueller asked the jury for a not guilty verdict.

“There’s quite literally no evidence,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.