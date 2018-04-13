David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick

A British man suing illusionist David Copperfield suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during a show at MGM Grand, the man’s lawyer told jurors Friday during opening statements in a civil trial.

In late 2013, Gavin Cox flew to Las Vegas to see Copperfield perform, attorney Benedict Morelli said.

Cox was among a group of audience members called onstage during an illusion known as “Lucky #13.” He slipped and fell as he was whisked offstage.

Morelli said Cox thought: “Why would David Copperfield select me and not protect me?”

Cox has said that while he was hustling through dark and dusty construction passageways, he felt hands on his back, and he slipped and fell at a ramp. Copperfield asked him and the others not to reveal the secret of running.

But Cox, who also is suing the casino giant and stagehands, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a dislocated shoulder.

When Cox and wife returned to Britain, he had chronic pain, headaches and confusion, and a scan showed a lesion on his brain, his lawsuit contends.

“They put Gavin Cox in a dangerous position, and as a result, he had an accident and was injured,” Morelli said.

Prior to opening statements, attorneys for Copperfield and MGM asked District Judge Mark Denton to close the trial to the public in order to protect secrets of Copperfield’s illusion.

The judge decided to keep the courtroom doors open, but he asked lawyers to warn him if unknown details of Copperfield’s tricks would be disclosed in testimony. Copperfield was in court for the opening statements.

