David Copperfield returns to witness stand in Las Vegas

Illusionist David Copperfield returned to a Las Vegas witness stand Tuesday, testifying about a performance in which an audience member was injured.

British tourist Gavin Cox sued the magician, MGM Grand and others after he fell while volunteering for the trick in which audience members appear to vanish from the stage. Copperfield testified that he stopped performing the illusion about two years after the injury.

Cox’s lawyer, Benedict Morelli, asked Copperfield whether volunteers were encouraged to leave the stage as quickly as possible.

“Safety would always come first,” Copperfield told jurors.

He later said he was surprised when he learned Cox was hurt during the performance.

Cox said he slipped in an area of the resort that was under construction as stagehands with flashlights guided him offstage and into dark walkways.

While the particulars of the “Lucky #13” illusion have been exposed, the Nevada Court of Appeals has ordered the courtroom closed if lawyers probe into the secrets of other tricks.

A chef in England at the time, Cox had flown to Las Vegas for a birthday celebration and to see Copperfield perform. When Cox and his wife returned to Britain after the November 2013 visit, he suffered from chronic pain, headaches and confusion, and a scan showed a lesion on his brain, his lawsuit against MGM Grand and the illusionist contends.

